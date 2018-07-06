Mumbai: Committee reveals lack of scientific tree transplanting system by MMRCL

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) seems to have failed to live up to the ‘assurances’ it had given to the Bombay High Court regarding the upkeep of transplanted trees in the city. The MMRCL, which has cut more than a thousand trees so far, had assured the high court in May 2017 that it would transplant eight trees in lieu of each tree it had cut.

The MMRCL’s assurances have however fallen flat after a junior tree committee revealed that most of the transplanted trees have apparently died. The committee, after visiting all 27 stations on the Metro III line, has observed ‘lack of scientific’ tree transplantation methods by the MMRCL. The committee submitted its report after visits to various sites on the 33.5km Metro III line in nearly 15 days.

“During the site visits, it is noticed that considerable number of transplanted trees have not shown any sign of sprouting. Further, at some sites, the space between the trees is too less,” the report states, adding, “Thus, steps are required to be taken to see that the transplanted trees survive. It is necessary that utmost care is taken to see each transplanted tree survives.”

The report further states, “There is a lack of scientific tree transplanting method. At some sites, the location of transplantation of trees was not proper, especially at Aarey Colony. Also, there is a need of regular maintenance schedules for regular watering of such trees and also the removal of debris around the trees.”

The committee has also recommended the use of technology to ensure the safety of transplanted trees. “Tree transplanting machines should have been used wherever possible, as they have very high success rates. Also, other latest technology like growth regulators, soil conditioners etc. can be used for better survival rates,” the report states.

The committee, comprising activist Zoru Bhathena, representatives of the MMRCL and the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority (MALSA) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has further suggested the constitution of a subcommittee under forest officials and tree experts.

The committee proposed that the subcommittee could select a ‘better’ tree transplanting contractor and also identify ‘proper’ locations for transplanting the uprooted trees. “It can also carry out regular audits of the sites. The trees can be planted in open areas in each ward, to ensure maintenance of the ecology and the biodiversity. Tree banks could be created as a CSR activity,” the report suggests.

The report was submitted before a two-judge judicial committee, comprising Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Bhushan Gavai, which was constituted in May 2017 by the then Chief Justice Manjula Chellur, while allowing the MMRCL to chop down trees for the Metro III line. Having considered the report, the judicial committee directed the MMRCL to adhere to the observations and suggestions of the junior committee.