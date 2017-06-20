Mumbai: College youth held under POCSO charges

Mumbai: Samata Nagar police have arrested a 19-year-old college student on Saturday and booked him in rape, Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) and extortion cases. Police said the accused and a 17-year-old girl became friends in college and started dating.

Few months down the line, the accused planned to blackmail the minor girl for which he had clicked her photographs in compromising positions.

“The accused told the victim that if he does not fetch cash and jewellery from her house then he will circulate those photographs among friends,” said an officer from Samata Nagar police station. According to the police the victim succumbed to pressure and brought jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and handed them over to the accused.

“Recently, the victim’s father noticed that the jewellery was not at home. When he quizzed the victim, she revealed everything to her father who has registered the case of rape and extortion. We have arrested the accused immediately and are investigating the case,” said the officer.