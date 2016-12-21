Mumbai: CNG outlets forcibly shut, office-goers hit

Mumbai: The taxi and auto rikshaw services in the city were hit after a group of ‘anti social elements’ forcibly shut 90 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations on Tuesday morning. Several office goers were left stranded in the morning as on one hand the taxi drivers who use petrol refused to ply on short distances and preferred long distance customers, while on the other hand the CNG taxi drivers preferred to ply on short distances.

The officials from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) alleged that the anti-social elements tampered with the equipments across several CNG stations. These incidents occurred early morning after which the CNG attendants shut their operations out of fear.

Neera Asthana, MGL Deputy General Manager said, “A group of anti- social elements tampered with our equipments at 60 CNG stations located at Navi Mumbai, Thane and different areas in Mumbai on Tuesday. They threatened the attendants of causing harm to the stations and severe consequences if they continued to operate the gas stations. We have registered a complaint with the local police stations where these gas stations are located and they are investigating the matter.”

Sardar Prasad, a cab driver from Chembur said, “I usually fill my gas at 7:30 am in the morning and I was surprised to see all the gas stations shut at Wadala, D’Mello Road, Dockyard and Rey Road. I couldn’t run my taxi take customers in the morning since I had run out of gas.”

Huge crowds of commuters waiting for taxis were seen outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) since the taxi drivers were only plying long distances and none of the share taxis refused to ply in the morning.