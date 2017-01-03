Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis unveils portrait of Prabodhankar Thackeray

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday unveiled the portrait of social reformer ‘Prabodhankar Thackeray’ in the general assembly hall of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and paid rich tributes to him. Moreover, the upgraded site of the civic body was launched by the chief minister.

Keshav Sitaram Thackeray known as ‘Prabhodhankar’ was born in September 1885; he was a social reformer, author and key leaders of the Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti which successfully campaigned for the linguistic state of Maharashtra. He was the father of late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister said, “Prabodhankar was the great social reformer who fought against all the odds when the society was in the grip of illiteracy, untouchability, superstitions, and created an atmosphere of public opinion against these social evils.”

Uddhav Thackeray, Shive-Sena Chief said, “These many years Shiv-Sena and BJP have been working shoulder-to-shoulder and I am thanking BJP for this assistance.”

Both the parties applauded the civic body for making the ‘Gumashta’ licensing online and Fadnavis also stressed on changing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Fire fighters. “It is the good move by the civic body, there will be more transparency in the work. The proposals will be available online and fewer RTI’s can be expected. The SOP of the fire fighters should also be changed,” added Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Mehta launched several initiatives to facilitate Ease of Doing Business while Ambekar launched Automatic Napkin Vending Machines.