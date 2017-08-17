Mumbai: CM Devendra Fadnavis postpones Seoul visit after South Korea seeks time

Mumbai: After the South Korean government said it needs more time to study the projects which it needs to invest heavily, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis postponed his proposed tour to that country.

According to the schedule, Fadnavis was to visit South Korea between August 18 and 24. However, it has been rescheduled and now the CM will visit the country between September 10 and 15. An official of the Chief Minister’s Office said the Seoul has asked to give them more time to study the projects in which they are expected to invest huge amounts.

The Korean Land and Housing Corporation (KLHC), an undertaking of the South Korean government that specialises in land development, town planning and creation of housing stock, had signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Centre to invest US$ 10 billion in India in October last year.

The KLHC will invest in development of 24 smart cities (Navnagar) along 710-km Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor, redevelopment of government employees colony located at Bandra on 93-acre land and investment in affordable housing scheme in Mumbai.

The official said another reason to postpone the tour of the CM was sue to the tension between North Korea and Japan which obviously have an effect on South Korea. Seoul is concerned of the security and safety of chief minister and hence they have decided to postpone the tour.

He further said due to lack of monsoon rainfall, the situation in Marathwada and west Vidarbha region is facing drought-like situation and hence Fadnavis too decided to postpone his tour.

Investment partner

