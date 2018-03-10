Mumbai: CLIx of TISS, MIT and Tata Trusts win UNESCO prize

Mumbai: Connected Learning Initiative (CLIx), an initiative of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Tata Trusts has won UNESCO prestigious King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize, an international recognition for the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the field of education.

CLIx was chosen out of 143 applications from 79 countries. The initiative was selected by the director-general of UNESCO based on the recommendations of an international jury, which comprised of education experts, bureaucrats and academicians working ICT in education, drawn from five countries. CLIx offers quality teaching and learning through the use of modern technology to improve academic prospects of high school students from marginalised communities of India. With a four pronged approach that includes Classroom Activities, Lab Activities, IT enabled Activities and Review and Assessment to deliver learning outcomes, CLIx aims to provide high-quality learning experiences in Hindi, Telugu and English. CLIx has helped improve education outcomes in a total of 478 government secondary schools.