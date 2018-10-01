Mumbai: Civic-run hospitals see rise of patients due to scorching heat

Monsoon has diminished the heat in Mumbai, and humidity has increased. Due to this, illnesses among Mumbaikars have also increased. The civic-run hospitals have seen rise of patients this month.

According to Asian Age, municipal hospitals are still witnessing an average 150 to 200 suspected dengue admissions every day. Dr Avinash Supe, director of major civic hospitals, told The Asian Age, “If the temperature remains like this, the number of patients suffering from diarrhea is likely to increase. A large number of patients suffering from diarrhea visiting hospitals and clinics are complaining of maladies like fever, cold, cough and sore throat owing to change in climate.”

Dr Ragini Parekh, head of the ophthalmology department of state-run JJ Hospital, told the leading daily, “There are 30 people walking in every day with viral infections of the eyes. High humidity and intermittent rains have led to a rise in cases of eye diseases. Rain and increased humidity provide an ideal environment for the growth and spread of disease-causing viruses and bacteria.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday said that the monsoon season ended with a “below normal” showing this year as the country recorded a nine per cent deficit in rainfall. This is the second year in a row when monsoon ended with below normal rainfall. The monsoon also defied IMD’s prediction of the country receiving normal rainfall.