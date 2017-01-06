Mumbai: Civic officials beaten up for stopping open defecation

Mumbai : In a shocking turn of events, for the first time in a drive against open defcation, two civic officials along with a clean up marshal were beaten up by the offenders at Juhu Beach. The clean up marshals were trying to prevent locals who were defecating in the open on Thursday early morning. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official Praveen Jadhav, who has been specially appointed for this area to look after cleanup marshals, had an unpleasant experience when the offenders thrashed the officer and his team.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged with the Santa Cruz police station. Various charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have imposed to cause voluntarily hurt to an officer from carrying out his duty, for assaulting or using criminal force to prevent a public servant from discharging their duties, intentionally insult with the intention to disrupt peace and criminal intimidation.

The incident took place soon after the civic body declared the city Open Defecation (OD) free. The civic officials are currently carrying out special inspection drives in toilets across the city which is a part of the OD drive.

One of the officials who were beaten told FPJ, “People got aggressive and slapped. They attacked us in which my mobile phone was damaged because of which I could not click any pictures. We managed to immediately call the police officials who then detained the offenders. A FIR was lodged at the Santacruz Police Station against these people.”