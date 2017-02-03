Mumbai: Civic official assaulted by RTI activist, no arrest yet

Mumbai: Malekar Satish Govind, the Assistant Engineer, of the building and factory department of E-ward, Byculla, was attacked and assaulted by Right to Information (RTI) activist Shamshad Khan in his office on Wednesday afternoon. Despite this attack, the Agripada police have refused to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against Khan and asked Malekar to furnish proof of him being an official.

Malekar said, “I had provided all the details to Shamshad regarding whatever he had asked in the RTI application. Despite giving him all the details, he wanted me to arrange a meeting with the Developer of “Aafiya Tower” which is located in Nagpada.”

“When I refused to arrange a meeting and told him to get out of the office, he grabbed my neck and assaulted me. Immediately, I dialled emergency number 112 and complained to the police about it but by the time police arrived he managed to escape from the office as no one was present in the office to stop him,” said Malekar.

Raghunath Mhale, police official of Agripada, said, “We did not the lodge the complaint because first we wanted to check the CCTV footage of the office and we also wanted to verify whether he is a civic official or not. After the inspection of Malekar’s cabin and taking statement of the eyewitness Deepak Bansode, we have now filed an FIR against Shamshad Khan.”

Suhas Karvinde, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of E-ward said, “We will take this matter to civic chief Ajoy Mehta and we have sent a letter to him regarding this. We cannot tolerate such kind of action like anyone can come and attack our officer, action should be taken against Khan.”

Despite supporting Malekar, Surendranath Salvi, the security head of the E-ward was arguing with Malekar. “Before lodging a complaint you should have come to me or you should have called any of our security guard for your help,” said Salvi.

Shamshad Khan, who attacked Malekar in his office, was unavailable to comment on this matter.