Mumbai: Civic body to distribute free garbage bins to housing societies in Mira-Bhayandar

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), in a bid to encourage segregation of wet and dry waste at source, will soon start distributing garbage bins free of cost to housing societies. The civic administration is in the final stages of floating tenders to procure the blue and green bins. This follows an official nod by the general body.

“The idea of distributing bins is aimed to encourage more and more citizens to segregate wet and dry waste at source.” said municipal corporator Ravi Vyas.

In the first phase, the corporation intends to buy and distribute about 7,000 coloured dustbins. “Along with distribution of garbage bins, we have been on an overdrive to spread awareness on garbage segregation. Citizen’s should understand the importance of segregation and comply with the rules” said deputy civic chief Sambhajji Panpatte.

The Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 makes it binding upon individuals, housing societies and commercial establishments to segregate waste at source. As per the information sourced out from the sanitation department, only 40 percent of the societies have so far adhered to the norms.