Mumbai: Civic body starts demolition of illegal Byculla building after long legal battle

Mumbai: After five years of legal battle, finally the Byculla civic ward has initiated action against a ground plus six storeyed illegal building located at Ghodapdev area in Byculla east. Civic officials said the building named ‘China’ was constructed on a private land illegally and demolition action has been initiated with the help of the local police from Tuesday onwards after the Bombay High Court (HC) verdict. The action will go on for two more days.

The illegal building had been constructed in the year 2013 and from that year itself the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) served them a notice. Sahebrao Gaikwad Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the Byculla civic ward said, “Against our notice, the building tenants went to the city civil court where their plea was rejected. Later they also approached to the HC, but on February 5, 2018, the HC too ruled in our favour and therefore from Tuesday demolition action has been initiated.”

Civic officials said that the building consisted 72 flats and three commercial shops, which has been evacuated. Gaikwad further added,”The demolition will be done manually as the place were the building is situated has a narrow lane therefore, excavating machine cannot go inside. Hence appointed contractor workers along with BMC workers will demolish the building by using a gas cutter.”