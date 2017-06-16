Mumbai: Civic body stalls redevelopment of school after official blooper

Mumbai: The Khajuribhatti Municipal School at Chunabhatti has been waiting redevelopment work for over a year now. BMC stalled the renovation because its title has been missing from the property card of the school.

Shiv Sena corporator Vijay Tandel said it is the only English-medium municipal school which was available in the locality but was shutdown for redevelopment. However, as the project has been facing hurdles, the Chunabhatti residents have no other option but to send their children to government schools located farther away at locations like Sion and Chembur. Many others have been forced to take admissions in private schools.

“The demand was to construct a four-storey building to accommodate more children from the vicinity. The BMC agreed and it has sanctioned funds too BMC. The civic body had also appointed a consultant by seeking approval from the School Infrastructure Cell (SIC),” Tandel said.

“A revised plan was also made after taking few suggestions. But the Building Proposal Cell stalled the redevelopment work only because the name of BMC was missing from the property card. The land houses Meenatai Thackeray Maternity Hospital and Khajuribhatti School. The delay has been caused due to negligence of the civic officials and now the school redevelopment work is facing huge delays, making the residents suffer,” he added. After the school was shut down, residents had sent their wards to the central training school but even that is in a dilapidated condition. As a result, the entire school has been shifted by BMC.

Anagha Kudalkar, Deputy Planner of SIC, said, “The plot is not in our (BMC) name. This is the reason why the redevelopment is stalled. The proposal to redevelop was put up a year ago. Now, we are notifying the estate and other departments concerned to resolve the issue.”