Mumbai: Civic body likely to pass 80 proposals in the next AGM

Mumbai : In a yet another instance, Shiv Sena is all set to take benefit of its majority in the civic body’s Standing Committee as the ruling party is likely to approve more than 80 proposals in the next general body meeting. This would be for the third time, wherein the Sena would be clearing huge number of development proposals worth thousands of crore, within a few minutes.

Interestingly, Sena has used its majority in the BMC and has till now approved 97 and 74 development projects in the last month worth Rs 2500 crores in the civic body’s Standing committee meeting.

Surprisingly, even the opposition parties were not seen raising any objections to these ‘high speed’ clearings. The move of all the parties can be seen significant with regards to the forthcoming civic elections which are scheduled to take place in February this year.

The Sena, has been exerting extra caution regarding its reputation in the civic body ahead of the BMC polls of 2017. However, it has also invited flak from some of the opposition benches which have accused the saffron party for approving proposals with an eye on the forthcoming elections.

Irked by allegations, Yashodhar Phanse, Chairman of the Standing Committee has blamed that the state administration for the delay in tabling the projects before the committee.

Phanse said, “There is a misconception that the Sena is getting important projects passed just before the elections. It is true that a large number of projects have come before the committee for approval, but that is only because during the elections, the committee will not be working.”

Moreover, the Sena has also rescheduled the Standing Committee’s meeting and now the meeting would take place on Tuesday instead of Wednesday, the day when it was slated originally.

Clarifying about the same, Phanse said, “We have our party meeting on January 4 (Wednesday) due to which we have kept standing committee meeting on January 3 (Tuesday).