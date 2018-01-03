Mumbai: City temperature lowest of season

Mumbai: The minimum temperature in Mumbai dropped to 14.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, which is the lowest this season. The Santacruz weather station, representative of Mumbai and the suburbs, recorded 14.1 degrees Celsius and Colaba recorded 18 degrees Celsius. According to a senior official, the lowest temperature was earlier recorded on January 11, 2017, which was 12.5 degrees Celsius. Also, Mumbai recorded its previous lowest temperature of the season, 15.2 degrees Celsius, on December 21, 2017.

A senior weather bureau official said that cold winds from the north had begun to bring down the tempera-ture on Monday evening. KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (Western Region), India Meteorological Department, said, “This is a common seasonal phenomenon where the temperature dips around this time of the year. Cool northerly to north-easterly winds will keep temperatures below normal levels. We expect a drop in maximum temperatures as well over the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality improved on Tuesday. Hosalikar said, “An air quality index of 189 (moderate) was recorded on Tues-day morning – an improvement from the poor levels of 216 on Monday. The increase in wind speed has helped disperse pollutants.”

According to Mumbaikars, the city weather goes from cold to hot really quickly. “Our bodies are trying to accept it. The weather is mostly cool and favourable at the beginning of the day but soon it becomes blazing hot and at night it again cools down,” said Lakshana Asthana, who visited a hospital to get treated.