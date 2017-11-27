Mumbai: City man Sujit Mallick looks out of window in search of a good mountain

Mumbai: Days have passed yet Sujit Mallick keeps thinking when he will go back next to the mountains. Marathon runner and hiker Mallick was one of the winners who is just back from this Everest Base Camp Trek 2017 conducted by Columbia Sportswear. “I am back to my daily schedule,” said Mallick, an IT professional. “I am looking out of my window for mountains. I am already missing them.” Mallick is among the six contestant who won the Everest Base Camp Trek 2017 (held between November 5 and 18).

This 32-year old has completed over 250 treks in the past seven years. “After I finished my studies, I moved from Odisha to Mumbai. After that, I started trekking and participating in marathons.” At present, he is preparing himself for Mumbai Ultra Marathon that will take place in January and also looking at smaller trekking trips. His typical day starts at 5.30 am which includes cycling, running and other exercises, before heading to work. He has been regularly participating in various marathons across the world—New York, Scotland, United Kingdom to name a few. Mallick who has been working with an Indian MNC has been supporting him constantly, he added.

For past six-seven years, Mallick has been staying with his friends and has also made many friends through his passion for this sporting activity. “Friends made during my treks are for lifetime,” he explained. Other participants for Everest Base Camp Trek 2017 include Gourav Vibhandik (from Indore), Gireesh Hullur (From Bengaluru), Keneisenuo Soliezuo (from Nagaland), Gaurav Gautam (from Chandigarh) and Shipra Yadav (from Gurgaon). “Most important part of trekking is that you should be compatible with the people you travel with. After meeting with the other contestants, I felt like we knew each other for ages. Trekking helps you find new friends,” expressed Mallick.

He expressed his gratitude to Sahyadri hills of Maharashtra which has been his practise ground. “All forts and hills in Maharashtra are accessible by train. There are so many options around Mumbai to trek,” he added. After Sahyadri, he upped his level by going to states like Sikkim and Uttarkhand (lower Himalayan region); before finally reaching Everest. “I want to go back to the Himalayas,” he exclaimed. Now, he is also making videos of all the trails he goes too. “I am documenting all the trails that I visit. I am hoping that it will be helpful for other people who visit those places for the first time,” he concluded.