Mumbai city declared open defecation free

Mumbai: As part of the Swachh Bharat campaign, civic chief Ajoy Mehta and Mayor Snehal Ambekar have written a letter to the Urban Development department and State Mission Directorate on Thursday declaring Mumbai to be open defecation free.

Around 1,000 toilets have been constructed across the 24 municipal wards of the city while, 3,877 toilet seats are under construction. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also deployed mobile toilets consisting of around 800 seats in places where the construction work of toilets in underway or interrupted.

Mehta has also requested the general managers of both Western and Central Railway to construct toilets so that defecation at the rail tracks is avoided. Kiran Digaonkar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We aim to clean Mumbai and request the cooperation of schools, railways and public services in this attempt.”