Mumbai: City civil court tells TISS students to continue their protest through peaceful means

Mumbai: Students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have been directed by the city civil court on Wednesday to continue their protest through peaceful means. The court stated that students have the right to protest and TISS cannot deprive them of this right, provided students do not resort to violence, but are peacefully protesting for their various demands. The TISS administration has also been directed to have a dialogue with students, who have been protesting for over a month.

The month-long protest reached the city civil court on Wednesday when the TISS administration sent a legal notice to some students alleging that they had blocked the registrar’s office and entry to the institute’s administrative wing. A senior TISS administration official claimed, “Students have the right to protest, but they cannot interrupt daily functioning of the institute, or administration. We have been having a dialogue with students.”

Students rubbished these claims and revealed that they had removed the blocks and had no intention of disturbing the institute’s functioning. Fahad Ahmed, General Secretary of Student’s Union, said, “We blocked the registrar’s office because we wanted the registrar to come and have a dialogue with students who are protesting. But instead of talking to us, the administration sent us legal notices and took the matter to the court.”

Now, the court has directed the TISS administration to have a dialogue with students and consider their charter of demands. “Now, the court itself has directed the administration to talk to us and hear us out. We want to ask the administration when will they have a dialogue with us? We have been waiting, protesting on campus and boycotting classes for over 35 days,” Ahmed said.

Students have been protesting over withdrawal of Government of India-Post Matric Scholarship (GOI-PMS) for students of economically weak sections of the society. Students belonging to Scheduled Class (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have not been receiving funds and scholarships. A student said, “We have been forced to pay huge fees when the annual income of our family is not even close to it. The institute is just trying to play with us by claiming that they are facing a financial crisis when they have funds to spend on everything else, including expansion projects.”

Students will continue their protest till their demands are fulfilled. “Our fight is against the TISS administration and state and central government, as they are not providing funds for education. We are open to any kind of dialogue with the authorities,” Ahmed added. The next hearing is scheduled for June 19.