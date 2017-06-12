Mumbai: Citizens, hawkers, officials everyone in a fix due to flaw in government circular

MumbaiL: If you are annoyed with hawkers on the streets of Mumbai and other cities, then better get used to it as there seems no solution to this, at least in the near future.

And the credit for this seemingly never-ending issue goes to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government that has come up with a circular, which only has one thing: ‘flaws.’

The government had in August 2016 issued a circular notifying the constitution of the Town Vending Committee (TVC), a regulatory authority that is contemplated under the provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation Of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The TVC, once formed, will be responsible to conduct surveys and identify street vendors/hawkers, issue certificates to eligible vendors/hawkers, recommend areas to be declared non-hawking zones, identify sites and spaces for hawking, regulate timings, recommend relocation/eviction of hawkers from a zone etc.

A 20-member committee, the TVC is headed by the Municipal Commissioner along with officials from the civic body, police, traffic police, officials from the health department, the Special Planning Authority etc.

The Street Vendors Act, also mandates inclusion of eight members from the hawker fraternity and a few members from community groups.

It would be pertinent to note that the TVC can operate or function only when all its 20 members are appointed.

The incomplete and helpless TVCs

According to sources, the TVCs for Mumbai and other major cities have already appointed their 12 members but are ‘hopelessly’ awaiting appointment of the eight members from the hawker community.

Now the question is why the hawkers are not getting included into this important committee that is meant for their welfare. To their misfortune, the government’s circular has done a major mistake, as section 3 of the Street Vendors Act, makes it mandatory for the TVC to conduct survey of all existing hawkers to identify them. Subsequent sections make it compulsory for TVC to issue a certificate to the identified hawkers so that they can conduct their business.

The flawed circular

The government has made a major flaw in its own circular as no hawker can get himself/herself appointed into the TVC without getting a certificate after being identified. Interestingly, even the TVC cannot conduct a survey or issue any certificate to any hawkers as it is still short of eight members, who will be from the hawkers.

The government has left everyone in a limbo, as unless hawkers aren’t identified they cannot join the TVC and the TVC on the other hand cannot identify anyone unless it has all its members.

High court’s intervention

A petition has been filed in the court challenging this ‘wise’ decision of the government and is currently being heard by a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur.

According to advocate NR Bubna, who is representing the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Chief Justice has suggested the government to come up with some solution so that the TVCs can be made functional across the state.

“The court has asked the government to find some solution to this issue. The court has suggested that the government can ask hawkers to nominate their representatives so that the TVCs can be formed and that it can carry out its functions,” Bubna said.