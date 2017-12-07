Mumbai: Citizens can now view DP plot reservations via BMC mobile app MCGM 24 x 7

Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today launched a mobile application and a web portal aimed at enabling the civic body to offer its services using the latest technology.

“Through the mobile app ‘MCGM 24 x 7’ and the portal ‘One MCGM GIS’, the services of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) will be efficiently and transparently available to citizens. Efforts of the BMC to make use of the latest technology for the first time in the country is commendable,” the Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.

Fadnavis said an attempt has always been made to utilise the latest technology in citizens’ priority service sector and that transparency and efficiency are required in this area. “Through this application and website, people can get better services,” he said.

The chief minister said the Bombay High Court has upheld the validity of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) and therefore the state government’s efforts to bring in transparency in the construction sector have been strengthened.

Through ‘MCGM 24x 7’ app, citizens can anywhere view the reservations on plots as per the Development Plan (DP). The ‘One MCGM GIS’ portal will display latest information about various departments of the civic body which could be mainly utilised by its officials and workers with an aim to speed up decision-making and coordination.