Mumbai: Chinese eatery staff throws hot oil on 29-year-old man who complained about food

In an unusual incident, a 29-year-old was attacked for criticising about food in Ulhasnagar. The 29-year-old man suffered from grievous burn injuries after the Chinese eatery staff flung hot oil on to victim after a heated argument over food taste and price.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the incident took place at Manoj Koliwada Chinese corner located in Venus Chowk of Ulhasnagar, at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Victim Vicky Mhaske along with his friends went to the eatery to have dinner. The eatery is mostly crowded as they allow people to drink alcohol. But after completing the food, Vicky started complaining about the taste of the food to the eatery’s owner. Later, Vicky also created an issue over the bill, after which a heated argument broke out between the two.

An officer from Vitthalwadi police station told Mid-Day, “Vicky immediately called up his brother Deepak Mhaske and asked him to reach the spot. In the meantime, one of the staff members flung hot oil on Deepak’s face, injuring him badly. One of Deepak’s friends, Vijay Pagare, also suffered burn injuries on his stomach. Both of them were immediately rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where they are currently undergoing treatment.”

The police have also recovered CCTV footage from the area which clearly shows that the accused has flung hot oil on the victim. After this, the Vitthalwadi police registered a case against the eatery owner and the staff under sections 323, 324, 504 and 34 of IPC.