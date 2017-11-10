Mumbai: Chinese eatery staff throws hot oil at customer in Ulhasnagar, video goes viral

Mumbai: An argument over food turned ugly at a Chinese eatery in Ulhasnagar, in neighbouring Thane district, with the vendor throwing hot oil at a 29-year-old man, who suffered severe burn injuries. Police have arrested two people in connection to the incident.

#WATCH:Owner of a roadside eatery threw hot oil on a customer who complained about the food served, in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar. 2 arrested pic.twitter.com/ypsfVKHRGn — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017



The incident, which was caught on camera, started after the 29-year-old, who had gone to the Chinese joint with his friends, complained about the food and then created a ruckus over the bill. The customer is also seen throwing something at the owner of the joint, who retaliates by throwing hot oil at him.

The victim has suffered burn injuries on his face. The Vitthalwadi police have registered a cross-complaint and are investigating the matter. According to police, the incident took place at Manoj Koliwada Chinese corner located in Venus Chowk of Ulhasnagar. The police have recovered the CCTV footage from the area which clearly shows the accused throwing hot oil on the victim. The Vitthalwadi police has registered a case against the eatery owner and the staff under sections 323, 324, 504 and 34 of IPC.