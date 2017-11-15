Mumbai: Children ‘take over’ NSE, ring closing bell

Mumbai: Children ‘took over’ the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday as part of UNICEF’s spotlight on the most pressing challenges faced by the young generation.

The ‘KidsTakeOverNSE’ event was organised as part of the UNICEF’s initiative to celebrate the Children’s Day by making them essay high-visibility roles in media, politics, business, sport, and entertainment to highlight challenges faced by them. “At today’s event, children rang the closing bell and took a round of the NSE building accompanied by senior UNICEF and NSE officials,” a UNICEF representative said.

Meanwhile, in a release the UN agency said, “A group of 35 children took over the iconic National Stock Exchange on Children’s Day on Tuesday to voice their support for protecting the rights of the world’s most vulnerable children.” These children interacted with business leaders and Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, National Stock Exchange, it said.

The kids introspected and shared ideas on how businesses can ensure protection and promotion of children’s rights through an interesting panel discussion, the release said. Speaking on the occasion, Henriette Ahrens, Deputy Representative – Programmes, UNICEF India said, “One very important right for children is their right to participate.”

“We believe that children are not only the future but also a big part of the change we need to bring. They are the most influential change agents,” she said. The release quoted Limaye as saying: NSE is proud to facilitate the first of #KidsTakeOver in the world in association with UNICEF.