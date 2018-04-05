Mumbai: Child rights panel wants strict norms on surrogacy

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Child Rights Commission has recommended strict implementation of the ICMR’s guidelines for those desiring to have a child through surrogacy. It has asked the state government to set up a task force to monitor the implementation of guidelines and to tighten the supervision of hospitals facilitating delivery of children through surrogacy.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also asked people, including actors, desiring a child through surrogacy, surrogate mothers, egg/sperm donors to register themselves with clinics or hospitals, that in-turn have to be registered with an appropriate government authority.

Notably, some Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, have had children through surrogacy in the recent past. In its 17-page order, issued on Mar 22, the commission asked the state govt to implement guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research till the bill on surrogacy laws was pending in Parliament. It asked the state govt to set up a task force and a monitoring cell, comprising officers from the health and police depts, representatives of reputed NGOs, to keep an eye on the implementation of ICMR’s guidelines on surrogacy.