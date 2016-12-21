Mumbai: Child asked to go home by school for sporting mehendi

The school diary states that mehendi is disallowed and that disciplinary action will be taken if the rules for school uniform and decorum are not followed.

Mumbai: The Sane Guruji English Medium School in Dadar, asked the parents of a seven-year-old child studying in Class II to take the child home from school for wearing mehendi on her hands. The school diary states that mehendi is disallowed and that disciplinary action will be taken if the rules for school uniform and decorum are not followed.

The principal of the primary section asked the child to resume school only once the mehendi fades, alleged the child’s parents. The incident took place on Monday. The child’s parents got a call from the school asking them to take her home as she had put mehendi and it was not allowed in school. “We were told to get the child to school only once the mehendi fades. The principal said it was too dark,” said the child’s mother Gauri Gupte. The school principal even asked parents to use a nail polish remover to make the mehendi lighter.

Gupte further said that the girl was extremely upset after the punishment and she was not ready to go to school or eat her meals. “This incident has affected her adversely and I don’t think she will ever want to wear mehendi again in life. She is just a seven-year-old young child. We had gone for a wedding and she wanted to wear mehendi. We could not refuse as parents,” Gupte said.

The parent admitted that it has been written in the calendar that there would be disciplinary action if uniform is not followed, it did not mention that the child will be sent back home.

Kamala Ravindranath, principal of the primary section said that parents tend to take rules leniently. “We were earlier lenient but issued a circular clearly stating that strict action will be taken in the second term, if rules are not followed,” Ravindranath said. She added that students needed to be disciplined.

She did admit that that she had asked the parents to use a nail polish remover to help the mehendi fade. Ravindranath contradicted the parent’s claim that the child wanted to wear mehendi saying, “In fact, the child has told us that she had told her mother not to put mehendi but that her mother did not listen.”