Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to finally inaugurate Bhayandar subway

Bhayandar: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will finally be inaugurating the much-awaited Jesal Park sub-way on Friday evening. After missing multiple deadlines for more than a decade, the subway which will link the east and west side of Bhayandar, has been completed over a month back and awaiting an inauguration ceremony.

The Free Press Journal in its October 14 edition had highlighted the unprecedented delay in throwing open the much needed facility, which was causing great inconvenience to motorists and the plans of the BJP-governed Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to cut the inaugural ribbon at the hands of the CM.

But owing to his hectic schedule, the subway’s inauguration ceremony was kept on hold. Ultimately, Fadnavis is scheduled to inaugurate the subway on Friday evening. With thousands of motorists forced to use a lone flyover, their only solace was the hope that their troubles would be over as soon as the subway was opened.

Apart from a huge amount of time and fuel being wasted by using the lone bridge, which is about 3 kms away from the railway station, entailing an additional round trip of 6kms, traffic congestion adds to the woes of motorists and pedestrians in the twin city.

The 76-metre long and 7.5 metre wide subway has been constructed on the Virar end of the suburban section of the Mumbai division of Western Railway. Earlier, designed to accommodate a footpath for pedestrians, the project went back to the planning stage and was revised to facilitate movement for only light motor vehicles.