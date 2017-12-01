Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to soon get new transport museum

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will soon get a new transport museum. The Indian Railways is planning to build a world class transport museum at CSMT, for which Railway minister Piyush Goyal, has roped in Dr Tasneem Mehta to head the project.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the idea of the museum came from a chat between Piyush Goyal while inspecting CSMT. During which he spoke about converting the CSMT into a “world-class transport museum”. After this, the Railway Minister appealed to Tasneem Mehta to conceptualise and curate the new museum.

Tasneem Mehta has been associated with CSMT since 2003. She also played a key role in helping CSMT acquire the UNESCO world heritage tag. The honorary director of Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Tasneem Mehta told Mumbai Mirror, “There are plans to move out the offices and create an entire museum there. It is mainly about the social history of that time and its heritage. Railway is the backbone of the economy.”

She further added that the idea was the idea was to create a space where art, design, and photography present not only the railways of the 1900s, but the whole story of the train into the future.

Central Railway in October chalked out the plan to beautify all sides of CSMT. And now, the railway minister wants the entire building’s splendour to be showcased to the world.