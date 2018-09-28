Mumbai: Chemists to go on a day’s strike today

Mumbai: The Chemists and druggists has called a day bandh today (Friday, Sept 28) to protest state government’s support to online selling of medicines. However, the Food and Drugs administration has given instructions to district administration that they should take care of all medical shops will remain open during bandh period.

Meanwhile, Madan Yerawar, minister of state for medical has assured the organisation of medical stores that he will convey their demand to bring online selling of medicines and drugs under preview of law.