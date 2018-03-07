Mumbai: Cheating, copying, late arrival cases drop in board exams
Mumbai: Cases of copying, cheating or late arrival for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examination have reduced among students appearing for ongoing board examination. Students have been following protocol due to the strict rules and provisions of the state board.
There has been a steep improvement in the examination process and behaviour of students from the first day of the examination as per the state board. Initially, nine students were barred from appearing for the English paper at the start of the HSC examination. While recently, two students reached examination centres late for Physics paper but were allowed to paper for the examination.
Also Read: SSC Exams: Educationists propose more focus on practical marks
Twelve students were caught copying with the help of paper chits in HSC examination last week. As the state board has not allowed mobile phones inside all examination centres, there have been no cases of cheating. Students are also informed by the state board not to carry any other material apart from stationery required for examination inside the examination hall. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) revealed they have increased focus on provisions for health of students after the incident of the death of a SSC student.
