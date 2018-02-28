Mumbai: Challenge before Shiv Sena to regain power on its own, say analysts

Mumbai: Though Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated that Sena will go solo in next election, political analysts and opposition party leaders have doubts over it. They say Thackeray has lost his credibility. In addition to that it has no strategy to take on BJP which has succeeded in keeping hold on uban areas and create vertical rift in rural areas.

Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated his party will go solo while speaking at Parner in Ahmednagar district. Thackeray claimed the next chief minister will be of Sena. Thackeray instructed party legislators and Member of Parliament to remain aggressive in state assembly and in parliament over public interest issues though the party is in power with the BJP.

CM Devendra Fadnavis already clarified he will try for alliance with Sena, else ready to go for solo. However, a BJP insider feels Sena will remain part of NDA if will be given respectable share of seats. Both Congress and NCP don’t believe Sena. Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of Opposition in Assembly said, Thackeray has lost his credibility.“I feel, Sena has no gut to contest the election separately and Thackeray is also aware about his credibility among people. Hence, he will go to Varsha (official residence of CM) and negotiate with Devendra Fadnavis.”

Vikhe-Patil claimed Sena will come down from 63 to 40 if contest separately. He said, “Fadnavis also knows Congress and NCP in combine can defeat BJP and Sena. Vikhe-Patil said, “BJP has grabbed the power in rural area by holding election of Sarpanch directly among people. Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad remained bastion of either Congress or NCP.

Sena has no hold at grassroot level. This may help BJP up to certain extent, but still they will lose several seats in rural area and come down to 80.”Dr Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena spokesperson, claimed Sena will gain more seats as the party won 63 during Modi wave. “Now opposition has no existence and Modi wave is disappeared,” she said.