Mumbai: Centre may form single tribunal to resolve inter-state water disputes

Mumbai: A regional conference of western states on water resources was held in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the contentious issues among the five western states viz. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation who chaired the conference, hinted that a single tribunal may soon be formed to resolve the inter-state water disputes.

Ministers of Water Resources from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa states participated in the city where various issues pertaining to inter-state and intra-state river linking proposals under Peninsular Rivers Development Component and regarding projects/schemes under taken by the states were discussed.

Maharashtra raised the issues of finalisation of MoU to be signed among the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Union Govt. regarding Par-Tapi-Narmada and Damanganga-Pinjal link projects, use of Tapi regeneration flow, proposal for mega recharge of ground water in Tapi basin, alternative proposal to Kanhan Hydro-electric project, review of water allocation in Pench valley and reimbursement of expenditure incurred in respect of Tilari Inter-state project from Goa.

Minister of State, Arun Meghwal said, “In the past, the disputes were resolved by different state tribunals but the implementation was a very time consuming process. We may soon form a single tribunal so that the disputes could be resolved promptly. The same has also been put forward to standing committe of water resources in the parliament.”