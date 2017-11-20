Mumbai Central: The genesis

Mumbai: The famous erstwhile Colaba terminus, which is now shut was opened by Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway (BB&CI) company to serve as a Terminus for both long-distance passengers and suburban commuters. In 1873, the terminus came into existence after people living in Fort and Colaba did not benefit from the earlier railway line which at Grant Road station.

The shutting of the Colaba Terminus gave birth to bombay Central station. A contract was signed between BB&CI with East India Company for construction of line from Utran in Surat to Bombay which was then opened in 1864.

“As the trains terminated at Grant Road, people living in Fort and Colaba area did not benefit from the line. With the increase in population and demands of commuters, this line was extended to Back Bay, which is today called Churchgate,” said a western railway official. This line was later extended southwards and there was an existence of a new terminal called as Colaba.

“The station and platform buildings had columns of iron which were made from old rails. There was an overbridge at the northern end,” added the official. Colaba station catered to at least 52 trains in a day and 32 steam locals in each direction which caused overcrowding at the terminus.

“As the station was situated in the southernmost extremity of the island, it was not suitable in the long run. The area for terminal accommodation was limited and there was no room for remodelling or large-scale extension as the surrounding area was covered by sea,” added the official.

This led to the closure of the Colaba terminus and the last train left to Colaba in 1930. In September, 1928 the prestigious Frontier Mail left Colaba Terminus for its maiden run. “It was indeed a fitting tribute to Colaba Terminusas it was just before the inauguration of Bombay Central Terminus. The extension of Churchgate headquarters and closure of Colaba terminal led to the birth of Mumbai Central Terminus,” added the official.