Mumbai Central station to be named after Jagannath Sunkershet

After renaming Elphinstone Road station to Prabhadevi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), now the Union railway minister Piyush Goyal is considering the proposal of BJP MLA (from South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill) Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s of renaming Mumbai Central station after Jagannath Sunkershet.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha told Mid-Day, “I have already spoken to Maharashtra transport minister Diwakar Raote, who has supported this initiative and shown keen interest. The proposal should come soon. When I met Goyal this morning (Friday), he said he was willing to consider it, if any such proposal came from the Maharashtra government.”

Jagannath Sunkershet, popularly known as Nana, was one of the two Indian founders of the railways in the country. The Sunkershet family has been trying to get an iconic city station named after him. His supporters wanted to get Mumbai Central named after him, as his bungalow was also in Girgaum, close to this station.