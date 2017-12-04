Mumbai: Central Railways takes first step on shifting HQ

Mumbai: The headquarters of Central Railway, which is located at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) heritage building is likely to be relocated at a plot of land near P D’Mello Road. This would be initiated as Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has proposed to convert the CSMT building into a world-class museum.

On Friday, the Central Railways called for expression of interest for office space under specific criteria which includes the said plot to be situated within the radius two kilometres of the CSMT station. The railways have set a deadline of December 15 for the builders to show interest for the project work.

“We have suggested the need for approximately 8,000 square metre area and construction of a single building to house the new headquarters. At least 400 staffers would have to be shifted to this new building likely to come up near P D’Mello Road,” said a senior central railway official.

The other criteria set by the Railways is a proper approach road and a parking facility with a parking space at least 20 vehicles. The criteria in the ‘expression of interest’ also mentioned the need for proper lighting and water facility. Requirement of an emergency exit and adequate fire protection facilities in the building has also been mentioned in the list of criteria.

On Novermber 27, Goyal had proposed to build a world class museum after he paid a visit to the railway museum at CSMT. Minister discussed the proposed project work with the heritage officers present during the visit. The central railways would co-ordinate with The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for building a world class museum by converting the present station building into a museum.

“The plan is at a preliminary stage at present. Meetings will be held with heritage officers in order to initiate the project work of converting the building into a museum,” added the official.