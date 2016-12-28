Mumbai: Central Railway to put up 18 escalators at stations

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has proposed additional 18 escalators and 16 lifts on the suburban railway stations and will be open to public by December 2017. The railway officials are conducting the feasibility study on aspects like location, crowd management and population census for constructing the escalator and lifts on the railway stations.

The railway officials said that the construction of escalators and lifts would be a huge relief for senior citizens and disabled commuters. According to a recent census, around 20,000 commuters were found to be using the escalator on a daily basis. R K Chauve, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer of CR said, “The cost for constructing one escalator is estimated at Rs 1 crore and the cost for constructing one lift is estimated at Rs 90 lakh.”

Dadar station will get six more lifts, while Dombivali and Lonavala will each get two lifts, Ghatkopar will get two, Thane will get three and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) will get one lift.

Similarly, Dadar station will get four escalators, Ghatkopar, Kalyan, Lonavala will each get two escalators, Thane station will get four and Titwala station will get one.

“At present, there are existing escalators at Dadar, Vidhyavihar, Vikhroli, Mulund and Thane railway station.

These escalators will be connected to the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for the convenience of the passengers,” added Chauve.

Commuters who used the existing escalators at Vikhroli and Thane railway stations faced several problems since the escalators were non-operational on many occasions.