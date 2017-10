Mumbai: Central Railway to introduce 18 additional suburban services from November 1; new time table

Central Railway will introduce 18 additional suburban services in its new mainline suburban time table w.e.f. 1.11.2017.

*Salient Features:*

Total services on main line will increase from 838 to 856 daily.

25 new services will be introduced; 7 existing services will be cancelled for enhancement of corridor block. Net increase of services 18

*Total suburban services will increase from 1688 to 1706*

*Additional accommodation for lady commuters of Southeast and Northeast section during morning peak hours*

*Provision of halt for more fast trains at Diva increased from 24 to 46*

*Additional Dn Suburban Trains*

1. CTL-5 Vidyavihar Dep. 0647 hrs Titwala Arr. 0759 hrs

2. K-29 CSMT Dep. 0905 hrs Kalyan Arr. 1034 hrs

3. DK-5 Dadar Dep. 10.09 hrs Kalyan Arr. 1110 hrs

4. DK-15 Dadar Dep. 1500 hrs Kalyan Arr. 1609 hrs

5. CK-21 Vidyavihar Dep. 1730 hrs Kalyan Arr. 1830 hrs

6. CK-25 Vidyavihar Dep. 1815 hrs Kalyan Arr. 1912 hrs

7. TK-5 Thane Dep. 1725 hrs Kalyan Arr 1758 hrs

8. DDL-1 Dadar Dep. 1220 hrs Dombivali Arr. 1322 hrs

9. DDL-3 Dadar Dep. 1237 hrs Dombivali Arr. 1339 hrs

10. DDL-5 Dadar Dep. 1343 hrs Dombivali Arr. 1445 hrs

11. C-1 CSMT Dep. 0031 hrs Kurla Arr. 0100 hrs

12. C-25 CSMT Dep. 1108 hrs Kurla Arr. 1136 hrs

13. DDL-3 Dadar Dep. 2318 hrs Badlapur Arr. 0048 hrs

*Additional Up Suburban Trains in which Additional Accommodation of 3 coaches from Kalyan-end reserved for ladies:*

1. DTL-2 Titwala Dep. 0810 hrs Dadar Arr. 0937 hrs

2. DBL-2 Badlapur Dep. 0845 hrs Dadar Arr.0955 hrs

*Additional Up Suburban Trains*

3. SKP-2 Khopoli Dep. 0510 hrs Karjat Arr. 0535 hrs

4. S-40 Karjat Dep. 1756 hrs CSMT Arr. 1952 hrs

5. DK-12 Kalyan Dep. 1045 hrs Dadar Arr. 1154 hrs

6. DK-14 Kalyan Dep. 1117 hrs Dadar Arr. 1228 hrs

7. TK-12 Kalyan Dep. 1638 hrs Thane Arr. 1711 hrs

8. TK-14 Kalyan Dep. 1810 hrs Thane Arr. 1841 hrs

9. DL-24 Dombivali Dep. 1332 hrs CSMT Arr. 1451 hrs

10. DDL-4 Dombivali Dep. 1348 hrs Dadar Arr. 1449 hrs

11. DL-28 Dombivali Dep. 1458 hrs CSMT Arr. 1617 hrs

12. TAN-6 Asangaon Dep. 2308 hrs Thane Arr. 0015 hrs

*Cancellation of Services*

1. CA-1 Kurla Dep. 0444 hrs Ambarnath Arr. 0556 hrs

2. A-11 CSMT Dep. 0705 hrs Ambarnath Arr. 0820 hrs

3. A-64 Ambarnath Dep. 2029 hrs CSMT Arr. 2211 hrs

4. TLAN-1 Titwala Dep. 0505 hrs Asangaon Arr. 0526 hrs

5. CTL-2 Titwala Dep. 2346 hrs Kurla Arr. 0100 hrs

6. KAN-2 Asangaon Dep. 2332 hrs Kalyan Arr. 0006 hrs

7. TL-65 CSMT Dep. 2220 hrs Titwala Arr. 0004 hrs

*Extension of Services*

1. K-2 Kalyan-CSMT local leaving Kalyan 0521 hrs will now depart from Titwala at 0505 hrs and arrive CSMT at 0648 hrs as at present (New no.TL-6)

2. AN-2 Asangaon-CSMT local leaving Asangaon at 0533 hrs will now depart from Kasara at 0500 hrs and arrive CSMT at 0738 hrs as at present (New No.N-2)

3. TL-61 CSMT-Titwala local leaving CSMT at 2137 hrs will now leave CSMT at 2132 hrs and extended to arrive Kasara at 0011 hrs. (New no.N-31)

4. TN-2 Kasara-Thane local leaving Kasara at 1700 hrs will now leave Kasara at 1717 hrs and extended to arrive CSMT at 1932 hrs (New No.N-28)

5. TS-2 Karjat-Thane local leaving Karjat at 1035 hrs will now leave Karjat at 1045 hrs and extended to arrive CSMT at 1237 hrs (New No.S-24)

6. BL-29 CSMT-Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 1553 hrs (as at present) and extended to Karjat arriving at 1745 hrs (New No.S-27)

7. DK-15 Dadar-Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 1613 hrs (as at present) and extended to Badlapur arriving at 1720 hrs (New No.DBL-1)

8. S-37 CSMT-Karjat local leaving CSMT at 2231 hrs will now leave CSMT at 2228 hrs extended to Khopoli arriving at 0114 hrs (New No. KP-15)

9. S-39 CSMT-Karjat local leaving CSMT at 2318 hrs (as at present) extended to Khopoli arriving at 0135 hrs (New No. KP-17)

10. TBL-4 Badlapur-Thane local leaving Badlapur at 2026 hrs will now leave Badlapur at 2024 hrs extended to CSMT arriving at 2214 hrs (New No.BL-52)

11. DK-41 Dadar-Kalyan local leaving Dadar at 2252 hrs (as at present) extended to Ambarnath arriving at 0015 hrs (New No.DA-5)

*Change in Timings of Services*

1. S-1 local CSMT dep. 0030 hrs will now leave at 0020 hrs Karjat arr. 0245 hrs

2. BL-5 local CSMT dep. 0725 hrs will now leave at 0705 hrs Badlapur arr. 0829 hrs

3. KP-3 local CSMT dep. 0753 hrs will now leave at 0730 hrs Khopoli arr. 0947 hrs

4. S-11 local CSMT dep. 0829 hrs will now leave at 0816 hrs Karjat arr. 1009 hrs

5. S-13 local CSMT dep. 0908 hrs will now leave at 0901 hrs Karjat arr. 1051 hrs

6. N-32 local Kasara dep. 2235 hrs will now leave at 2205 hrs CSMT arr. 0045 hrs (new no.N-36)

7. BL-60 local Badlapur dep. 2350 hrs will now leave at 2331 hrs CSMT arr. 0119 hrs (New No. BL-62)

*Last Local at a glance*

Dn direction for Thane at CSMT 0031 hrs instead of 0034 hrs

Dn direction for Thane at Kurla 0056 hrs instead of 0102 hrs

Dn direction for Kalyan at Thane 0119 hrs instead of 0124 hrs

Dn direction for Karjat at Kalyan 0152 hrs instead of 0157 hrs

*First Local at a glance*

Up direction for Asangaon at Kasara 2205 hrs instead of 2235 hrs

Up direction for Titwala at Asangaon 2308 hrs instead of 2332 hrs

Up direction for Kalyan at Titwala 2329 hrs instead of 2353 hrs

Up direction for Kalyan at Badlapur 2331 hrs instead of 2350 hrs

Up direction for CSMT at Kalyan 2352 hrs instead of 0011 hrs