Mumbai: Central Railway to install bomb detectors on road to monitor vehicles at CSMT

Mumbai: To beef up security at the city’s railway stations, the Central Railway will be soon installing bomb detectors on the road, which are known as ‘Under Vehicle Scanning System (UVSS)’.

A senior railway official said that all the devices will be installed by the first week of April; this is a part of the integrated security system that is being planned for railway stations across India. The CR official said that there is already one such scanner which has been installed next to Platform 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station where vehicles coming from P D’Mello Road are scanned even as they enter the station premises.

“A total of six UVSS will be installed at CR stations, which include three at CSMT, one at Thane and two at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus,” added official. Across the country, 202 railway stations have been identified as sensitive for installation of an integrated security system (ISS). These will have CCTVs, a baggage screening system and bomb detection devices. Contracts have already been awarded for execution of the ISS work in over 129 railway stations.

They have already begun work on installing scanners at the entrance of CSMT station towards the General Post Office (GPO) end. “For the last couple of days, workers have been digging up the road which has been barricaded for now,” said Sachin Bhalode, senior divisional security commissioner of RPF, CR.