Mumbai: Central Railway to have 288 escalators for all stations

Mumbai: In a bid to provide better facilities to the commuters, soon the Central Railway (CR) will be installing 288 escalators at all the railway stations. A senior railway official said they have identified 93 feasible locations for escalators on existing foot over bridges (FOBs) in the suburban section and have kept a target of installing 214 escalators by March 2019.

CR official said in the first phase, they have planned to commission 40 escalators before June. Currently, there are 34 escalators in the Mumbai Division. “We are almost ready with most of the escalators. We need to conduct some tests before commissioning, which should be over before the monsoons. We have kept a target of 214 escalators by March 2019,” said SK Jain, Divison Railway Manager (DRM), CR.

The railway authorities will undertake preparatory work for many of the 214 escalators during monsoons. “We will take those locations on priority where there are already existing Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and there are no issues of landing,” said Jain. It has also identified possible locations for 16 escalators on FOBs currently under construction and locations for 49 and 56 escalators on FOBs that will be executed by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and CR respectively.

“CR will also be installing escalators in pairs wherever possible, which includes one ascending and one descending. By March 2019 at least one pair of escalator will be installed at the suburban section,” said Jain.

According to a senior railway official 40 escalators will be installed pre-monsoon at Dadar, Ghatkopar, Kalyan, Byculla, Chembur will have one pair of escalators as well as the one being installed at platform No 18 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and at two locations at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).