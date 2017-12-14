Mumbai: Central Railway to get new winter time-table for better functioning

Mumbai: On most days on the Central Railway (CR) line, trains are delayed by half-an-hour, which in return hampers the entire network, the trains are delayed throughout the day. In order to counter this problem, the CR has decided to advance the morning trains departure by 10-15 mins.

The CR has decided to advance the departure of 11 of its early morning trains, especially the fast trains starting from Kasara, Karjat, Khopoli and Ambernath. By this weekend, the early morning trains which leave at 4.25am, 5am, 6:10am and 6:45am will be advanced to 4:10am, 4:45am, 5:55am and 6:35am respectively.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, early trains from Karjat will depart at 2.25 am, 3.31 am, 4.27 am, 4.39 am, and 5.43 am. The current timings of these trains are 2.35 am, 3.41 am, 4.32 am, 4.47 am, and 5.53 am. The departure of a Khopoli-CST train has been advanced from 4.50 am to 4.40 am, while an Ambernath-CST train will depart at 5.12 am instead of 5.18 am.

The railway officials are saying that the change in the time-table of the trains will help the motormen to navigate through the haze early in the morning. The delay on the Central line early in the morning is being caused due to haze, and it causes speed restrictions. CR will roll back to original schedule in summer.

The CR’s divisional railway manager (Mumbai Division) SK Jain said there was a need of such “winter timetable”. “The areas we are talking about has considerable haze very early in the morning. Maintaining different timetables is a huge challenge for our entire team, but we will give it a shot because we are confident it will improve punctuality,” Jain, who took charge in Mumbai in October, said to Mumbai Mirror.