Mumbai: Central Railway to get 14 new FOBs, 52 escalators; find out when and where

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Central Railway is all set to get new foot over bridges (FOBs) and escalators by mid-2018. According to CR officials, Central Railway will get 14 new FOBs and 52 escalators.

The projects are expected to be completed within 8 months from the time it is sanctioned. There will be multi-disciplinary teams set up to look into the places where extra bridges and escalators are needed. This team submitted its report last week.

According to a report in Indian Express, a proposal to construct 14 bridges and 52 escalators at identified locations has been already sent to the Railway Board. Dadar, Mulund, Ambivali, Titwala, Vasind, Atgaon, Kasara, Ulhasnagar and Tilak Nagar are among stations where additional bridges have been proposed, while four bridges at Kurla, Vidyavihar, Currey Road and Chinchpokli have been proposed for extension. These will be in addition to the 221 foot overbridges existing in the Mumbai division of the CR.

“The audit teams have identified these locations based on various factors that include the footfall at the stations and peak hour rush. We have sent the proposal of constructing these bridges and escalators to the Board. This will ensure early construction,” S K Jain, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the CR said to Indian Express.

Almost Rs. 180 crore has been proposed for the bridges and the escalators. “We have also felt the need to employ 251 external security personnel, in addition to the present staff of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police. They will be employees of the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) and will manage crowds at railway stations,” Jain said to Indian Express.

Jain added the railways has begun demarcating the area at a distance of 150 m outside stations to be declared as no-hawking zone. “The BMC has identified ward officers who would directly handle the issue of hawkers at stations. Commuters can also complain to RPF and station masters against hawkers.”