Mumbai: Central Railway starts monsoon work across 19 areas

Mumbai: Central Railway has begun monsoon work including removal of muck, trimming of trees and installing pumps at locations vulnerable to water-logging which it started at least two weeks back. Officials have identified at least 19 locations on the central line vulnerable to water-logging and have planned to install at least 27 pumps in those areas.

Flood-level indicators have also been installed at locations prone to water-logging. “Stations like Masjid, Masgaon yard, Byculla, Curry Road, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Sewri and others were identified as the main locations vulnerable to water-logging,” said a central railway official. In addition, the railways have also planned to install ‘digital axle counters’ on the tracks to provide uninterrupted signalling during monsoon.

“This particular machine is placed at two ends of the tracks which helps in counting the number of axles (wheels of the train) that passes over it. The message related to any mismatch in the number of axles counted by the counters is conveyed directly to the signalling system,” said the official.

The railways have also de-silted and cleaned at least 90,000 metres of drains on the suburban section. “Dumping of garbage along the tracks have always caused waterlogging, especially in many sections along the harbour line. It has been reported that as a result train services are delayed,” said the official. The railways have also trimmed the branches of the trees at 700 places adjacent to the railway line and on railway premises. This has been done to avoid tree-fall incidents due to heavy rain.