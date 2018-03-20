Mumbai: Central Railway services affected between Matunga and CSMT due to student protests

On Tuesday morning, the local train services on the central railway line came to a halt on Tuesday due to students’ agitation between Matunga and Dadar. The protesters stopped local train services between Matunga and CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) of the Central Line.

The students are reportedly protesting over jobs in railways. The protesters have alleged that they have cleared all examination but did not get job. Police has also reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

Due to some agitation between Matunga and Dadar, rail traffic affected between Matunga and CSMT…

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 20, 2018