Mumbai: Central Railway puts on hold its plans of shifting its office

The Central Railway has puts on hold its plans of shifting its office from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Earlier, Central Railways had plans of moving out its CSMT headquarters to P D’mello Road. “We are still scouting for space for shifting the office; in the first phase, we are restoring the heritage building, and gradually, as the work starts, our shifting shall begin,” CR General Manager DK Sharma told DNA.

The CR is looking for 8,000 square meter office space within a two-kilometre radius of the station. It has also set out certain criteria for the leasing of space, like it should have a standby generator of sufficient capacity for uninterrupted power supply. And also, the building should have minimum parking space for 20 cars. The railways will give preference to premises offered by public sector undertaking/government department and government bodies, reported the leading daily.