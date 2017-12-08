Mumbai: Central Railway partners with Google to mesmerise its commuters at CSMT with heritage videos

Mumbai: Commuters at Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were in a state of awe after they watched high resolution videos of atop Taj Mahal and other Indian art forms on the installed big screens. This has been possible as the Central Railways have partnered with Google to make commuters wait at the station delightful.

“It was a pleasant surprise when we reached at CSMT today as we saw a video showing bronze sculpture collections at a museum in India. The video was interesting as it provided us with information along with the visuals,” said Snehal Rane, a commuter at the station on Thursday. The videos also showcase the artworks from the national museum’s in India. There is information on famous miniature paintings and bronze sculpture collections. One can also view pictures of Rabindranath Tagore’s paintings which are kept at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata.

On Thursday, two video screens were unveiled at CSMT which are showcasing the rich heritage of India. “These videos are in high defination which would add to the delight of the commuters. It has a technology of 360 degree panoramic view which helps the commuters to get a view of famous monuments,” said D K Sharma, General Manager of central railway.

The installations will be on-site for next two months initially in order to collect feedback from the commuters. This has been initiated in order to increase curiosity am-ong the commuters regarding India’s rich heritage. The videos are taken from the Google Arts and Culture platform which is an online platform of the company. “With the help of this technology, we have been able to bring people closer to historic masterpieces of railways than ever before. In this way, we will also be able to open our heritage structures to millions of daily and long-distance commuters arriving at the station,” added Sharma.