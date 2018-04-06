Mumbai: Central Railway calls for tenders to repair one of India’s oldest rail tunnels

Mumbai: Nearly two years of the Parsik tunnel issue, the Central railway as for the first time has invited tenders for the repair work of tunnel to ensure the safety of passengers. A senior railway official said it is necessary to repair the tunnel as it has not only resulted in slowing down the train speed between Thane and Kalyan but also results in water splashing on commuters travelling in trains.

SK Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, CR said once the tenders have been done, the improvement work of the Parsik tunnel will start soon. “The railway authorities have decided to strengthen the roof of the tunnel from within that would take care of the seepage,” added Jain.

Over the years the condition of Parsik tunnel, one of the oldest and longest tunnels in India, has deteriorated to the extent that there are multiple leakages inside the tunnel where water spurts onto the passing train and its ceiling is cracked right beneath the rocky hill.

The CR official said a thick cement layer coating will be done above the tunnel and will also create a channel for diverting the water flowing from the drainage. But, the flow of water above Parsik tunnel cannot be prevented during monsoon. “This new coating will be above the overhead wires that supply electricity to trains and on the existing flaky cracked layer inside the tunnel. The authorities claim that they cannot enlarge the coating due to the cables supplying 25000 volt of electricity to trains,” added official.

He added that there are several illegal slums, stinky toilet blocks with poor drainage and other structures that have cropped up above this tunnel, despite regular demolitions done by authorities. The authorities have also built a wall next to the slums to prevent garbage from sliding down the slope and falling on tracks.