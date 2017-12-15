Mumbai: Central Railway to get new winter time-table for better functioning

Mumbai: Due to dense fog on the Northeast and Southeast sections, the Central Railway has changed the timings of early morning suburban trains coming from Kasara and Karjat towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from December 18. In order to counter the problem of fog, the CR has decided to advance the morning trains departure by 10-15 mins.

However, there will be no change in the path and timings of other trains from Kalyan and CSTM. The CR has decided to advance the departure of 11 of its early morning trains, especially the fast trains starting from Kasara, Karjat, Khopoli and Ambernath. By this weekend, the early morning trains which leave at 4.25am, 5am, 6:10am and 6:45am will be advanced to 4:10am, 4:45am, 5:55 am and 6:35 am respectively.

As per a CR statement, early trains from Karjat will depart at 2.25 am, 3.31 am, 4.27 am, 4.39 am, and 5.43 am. The current timings of these trains are 2.35 am, 3.41 am, 4.32 am, 4.47 am, and 5.53 am. The departure of a Khopoli-CST train has been advanced from 4.50 am to 4.40 am, while an Ambernath-CST train will depart at 5.12 am instead of 5.18 am.

The railway officials are saying that the change in the time-table of the trains will help the motormen to navigate through the haze early in the morning. The delay on the Central line early in the morning is being caused due to haze, and it causes speed restrictions. CR will roll back to their original schedule in the summer.

“The areas we are talking about has considerable haze very early in the morning. Maintaining different timetables is a huge challenge for our entire team, but we will give it a shot because we are confident it will improve punctuality,” said AK Jain, CR’s divisional railway manager (Mumbai Division).