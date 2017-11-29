Mumbai: Central line train services affected due to ‘rail roko’ at Asangoan station

Mumbai: Local train services on the central railway line came to a halt on Tuesday for over thirty minutes after angry commuters staged a ‘rail roko’ at Asangoan station to protest the decision to allow an Express train to halt at the station in place of a scheduled Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bound local train.

On Tuesday, at least 25 angry commuters jumped on the railway tracks at Asangaon station to block an express train. “The commuters were upset when Rajyarani Express train received a green signal instead of a scheduled CSMT bound local train,” said a railway police official.

The CSMT-bound local was scheduled at 8:30 am and it left Asangoan station only 20 minutes later. “Commuters were fuming as the station master gave first preference to the express train before the local,” added the official. Government Railway Police (GRP) officials were forced to rush to the spot to control the mob. “There was huge crowd on the platform and on the tracks. The railway police helped to clear the protestors from the tracks,” said a Mahesh Kumar, a commuter. A case was registered against 25 persons by the GRP.