Mumbai: Central government likely to introduce mental health as subject in curriculum

Mumbai: In order to tackle depression, stress and anxiety due to which teenagers are mentally disturbed, the central government is considering the idea of including ‘mental health subject’ in the curriculum of standard VIII, IX, X.

The psychologists said most of the time students are under stress due to being burdened of studies. This shows central government’s seriousness towards this vital issue. To spread awareness amongst the students regarding the mental health issues, it should be included in the syllabus

A senior official said they have asked the concerned officials to give suggestions so that in future students will be given education on mental health. “Children’s population is vulnerable in the school so it will be easier to give knowledge how to handle mental related issues which affect their lives,” added official.

He further added children will be taught to tackle stress, anxiety, depression and other mental related problems.

Prakash Javadekar, Union Human Resource Development Minister said, considering mental health subject in school curriculum will help students to get educate about mental health issues, the causes and the treatment. “The central government is considering to include mental health lessons in the syllabus. The concerned officials have been asked to give suggestions regarding the same,” added Jawdekar.

Dr Nitika Gupta, a psychologist from Mpower said it will be a great initiative if it will be included in the curriculum. “It is necessary for students to know mental issues at an early age so that in future they can tackle with such situations and also help other if they are suffering from mental problems,” added Dr Gupta.

Dr Sagar Mundada, the psychiatrist said students should be educated on maintaining overall psychological well-being. “Mental subject will reduce the increasing stress level amongst the school children, with other subjects, mental health issues like schizophrenia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), anxiety,” added Dr Mundada.

Stressing over stress among students

The problem of suicides among Indian students is worsening. In the three years since 2014, as many as 26,476 students have killed themselves in India, according to the latest data from ministry of home affairs.

According to the data, Maharashtra and Bengal recorded the most number of suicides, while there was none reported in Lakshadweep.At 1,350, Maharashtra logged the highest number for 2016, accounting for 14 per cent of the total. West Bengal and Tamil Nadu followed with 1,147 and 981 student suicides respectively.