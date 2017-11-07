Mumbai: CCTVs at ST depots and stations to ensure passengers’ safety

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plans to install CCTVs at all bus stations and depots in the state to ensure the safety of passengers. This move comes after commuters complained to the MSRTC management regarding thefts and miscreants roaming around these areas.

On October 31, the management issued a circular to all controllers at bus stations and depots to install CCTVs to monitor any untoward incident taking place within these premises. The officials said that passengers travelling in state transport buses complained of incidents of mobile thefts and chain snatching at these areas.

“We are yet to decide on the number of CCTV to be installed at these places. The idea is to cover the entire area of bus stations in order to monitor thefts taking place inside the premises and miscreants who cause inconvenience to women passengers,” said an MSRTC official. The footages of these cameras will be used as an evidence after an untoward incident takes place within the premises of bus stations catering to State Transport (ST).

The management of MSRTC would appoint a private agency to install these cameras. “At least eight cameras will be needed to cover a single bus depot or a bus station. In Mumbai, there are bus stations in areas of Kurla, Dadar, Parel and Mumbai Central. The tenders for the same will be floated by next month,” added the official. There are at least a total number of 250 depots and at least 500 bus stations in the state. “The estimated cost of installing these cameras is yet to be calculated. The installation work would be handled by the individual divisional head of depots and bus stations,” added the official.