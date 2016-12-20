Mumbai: CBI begins arguments in Sheena Bora murder case

Mumbai: After a long delay, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Monday commenced its arguments for framing charges against all the three accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The agency presented arguments on the role of Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, with Peter’s involvement to be taken up on Tuesday.

Advocate Bharat Badami appearing as a special public prosecutor dubbed Indrani’s relation with both her daughters – Vidhi and Sheena – as a ‘love and hate’ relationship. He contended Indrani wanted to kill Sheena because she was in a serious relationship with Peter’s son Rahul. He also argued Indrani feared that her husband Peter would hand over his property to Rahul’s fiancée Sheena.

Badami said, “It is a heinous crime wherein a young girl was killed because she was in a relationship with Peter’s son. Indrani wanted to kill Sheena desperately and her ex-husband Sanjeev helped in her in this offence because he too wanted that Peter should hand over all his property to Vidhi (Indrani and Sanjeev’s daughter).”

Trashing Peter’s defence over his ‘odd-hours’ phone calls to Indrani before and after the incident, Badami argued the Mukherjea couple conversed only two or three times in the midnight. He told the special Judge HS Mahajan that Peter and Indrani exchanged phone calls in the odd hours only for some days, which were before and after the day of offence.

Badami further said, “Peter had good relations and contacts with higher officials from Mumbai Police, but he never approached them to either file a complaint or requested them to search for Sheena, who had suddenly gone missing. He didn’t make any use of his contacts despite several requests from his son Rahul.”

The prosecutor added, “We have seen people paying lakhs to display advertisements of their pets in newspapers, but here Peter, who was into the media business, never made any attempt to reach out to Sheena.”

While speaking about the conspiracy to kill Mikhail and Sheena, Badami said, “They had planned to kill both the siblings but Mikhail was ‘fortunate’ and is alive.”

The agency has booked all the three under section 364 (kidnapping), 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 328 (causing hurt by poison), 201 (attempt to disappear evidence), 203 (providing false information), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After learning from a CBI officer that her father is no more, Indrani Mukherjea, the main accused in the Sheena Bora case, broke down. She was shocked to hear that her father Upendrakumar Bora expired on December 15 in Assam.

A tearful Indrani accused the agency for being ‘insensitive’ as this is the second time the CBI did not inform her about a loved one’s death. Through her lawyer, Indrani told the special Judge HS Mahajan that last year her mother had died and CBI informed her about the death only after some days.

Indrani’s lawyer has sought action against the CBI and its officers for failing to inform her client about her father’s death.

Posting the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, the special Judge said that he would warn the prosecution.