Mumbai: Cases of bronchitis, asthma may increase due to weather change, say doctors

Mumbai: In the last fortnight, there has been an increase in temperatures during the day, a fall in night temperatures and it is dry throughout the day, causing several people to fall ill.

The most common ailments have been cold, cough, viral fever and now doctors say that there is a higher likelihood of an increase in the number of respiratory diseases due to this weird weather. The weather bureau recently clarified that winter is still to set in and that the dryness has been caused due to wind. People should avoid going out in the early morning as toxic levels are very high at dawn.

A doctor from King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital said, “The city hospitals have seen a 20 per cent rise in patients seeking treatment due to respiratory and cardiac issues.”

Experts have cautioned citizens to avoid getting infected in this weather. “Excessive air pollution is associated with respiratory diseases like bronchitis and asthma. In such weather conditions, cases of bronchitis are likely to increase in the city, primarily due to temperature fluctuations,” said a senior doctor.

The doctor said the immediate effects are cough, throat infections and pneumonia and in the long term, the results could be disastrous as one could also develop severe lung cancer. “Patients have started coming to the Out-Patient Department (OPD) with complaints of breathlessness, coughing, sneezing, tightness in the chest, allergy and asthma complications. On a daily basis, more than 15 patients are being treated for respiratory ailments,” said a senior doctor.

The increase in allergens along with smog and pollutants can predispose children to viral and bacterial infections, causing breathing difficulties. “An alarming increase in air pollution attacks the respiratory system. Moreover, higher levels of carbon monoxide directly hit the cardiovascular system and the entire respiratory tract, particularly among children,” says Dr RP Khubchandani, MD, Director Paediatrics at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Om Shrivastav, Infectious diseases expert, said, “If patients show any symptoms of viral fever or respiratory-related problems, they should immediately seek treatment in a hospital instead of resorting to self-medication.”

Health experts said the phenomenon of ‘Temperature Inversion’ intensifies air pollution. Burning of coal, kerosene, wood, and garbage, along with vehicular exhaust fumes gives rise to suspended particulate matter, which are responsible for pollutants getting dispersed in the air.